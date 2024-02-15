Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,058,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,397 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $1,957,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NET stock traded down $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,133. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.81 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,563,294.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,219,069.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $17,563,294.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 892,636 shares of company stock valued at $71,072,802. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

