Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 267,373 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Copa worth $342,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 126.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,134. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.