Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.47 Billion Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,296,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,033 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.83% of Atlassian worth $1,470,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $458,975.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $742,884.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 118,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,990,765.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $458,975.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,285,750.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,395 shares of company stock valued at $68,835,758. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $213.12. 1,888,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.77 and its 200 day moving average is $205.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of -144.89 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

