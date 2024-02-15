Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $353.86 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Baidu worth $353,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after acquiring an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu by 1,006.3% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 46,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,936. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.51 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

