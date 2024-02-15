Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $432.24 Million Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,808,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272,582 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.11% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $432,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,686,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,194,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,508,477.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,070 shares of company stock worth $1,312,712. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

