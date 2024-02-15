Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $953.85 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,910 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $953,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in DoorDash by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,080 shares of company stock worth $48,490,061 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.27. 9,213,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,758. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.41.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

