Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,821 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.52% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $400,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

NYSE WMS traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $163.92. The company had a trading volume of 467,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $164.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

