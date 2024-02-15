Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,649,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,912 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 4.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of Moderna worth $4,715,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.14. 4,970,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,911. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

