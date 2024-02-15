Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,007 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.47% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,133,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $535.02. 430,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,560. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $545.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.85.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLM
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.