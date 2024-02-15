Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,905 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.10% of Teradyne worth $475,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.56. 2,111,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

