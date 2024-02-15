Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 259,304 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,241,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259,304 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.03% of Royalty Pharma worth $495,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,594,000 after purchasing an additional 892,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,738 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last ninety days. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,522. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 258.07%.

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

