Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 36,370 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,907,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Wix.com worth $725,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,806,000 after acquiring an additional 180,229 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 606,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,986. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -761.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

