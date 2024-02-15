Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 384,076 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,025,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,076 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.36% of Affirm worth $404,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 6,614,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,033,823. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

