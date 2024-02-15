Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 38,935 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,456,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,935 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.05% of Mobileye Global worth $351,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,321,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,296,000 after buying an additional 366,214 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 451,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 570,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -655.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

