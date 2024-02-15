Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 403,449 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,145,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,449 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.91% of Roblox worth $815,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Roblox by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 130,818 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Roblox by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Roblox by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,267,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.05.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 5,881,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,805. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,272 shares of company stock worth $30,319,049. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

