Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,228,125 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 108,684 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.'s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $386,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Simmons Bank grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 801.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Up 8.5 %

CBRE stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 5,119,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,820. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About CBRE Group



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

