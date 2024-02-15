Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,552,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,847 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.67% of Elastic worth $613,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.48. 1,362,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.95. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $133.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total transaction of $796,742.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

