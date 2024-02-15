Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDO remained flat at $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 24,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 6%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

