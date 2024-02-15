Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 303,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,551. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.