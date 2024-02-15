Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE BCV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 22,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,650. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
