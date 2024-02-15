Bancroft Fund Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Bancroft Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BCV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 22,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,650. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. ( NYSE:BCV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 44,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Bancroft Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.