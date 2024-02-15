Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.3 %

NTB stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 47,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,623. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

