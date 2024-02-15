Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 177,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 74,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

