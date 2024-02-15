Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 540,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after buying an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 11.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,428,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 403,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BLCO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 346,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,460. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

