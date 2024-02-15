Beldex (BDX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $264.30 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.61 or 0.05450872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00079500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,240,626 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,180,632 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

