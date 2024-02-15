Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 6550655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as game advertising and monetization platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides AdConsole, an analytics and reporting service, which delivers real-time insights and data to company's partners. The company also offers native-in game advertising; content security and assurance across platform advertise; and engages in provision of computer programming activities.

