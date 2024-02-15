Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

