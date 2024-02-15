Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Biogen updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.000-16.000 EPS.

Biogen Stock Up 1.1 %

BIIB stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.07. 594,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.82. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.07 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

