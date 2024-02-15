Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Biophytis Trading Up 13.0 %
Biophytis stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
Biophytis Company Profile
