Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Biophytis Trading Up 13.0 %

Biophytis stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Biophytis has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Biophytis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.