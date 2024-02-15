BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.96 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and $129,593.77 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001410 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001173 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

