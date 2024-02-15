Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,387.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $311,436.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,698.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,929,000 after buying an additional 81,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after buying an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,745 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

