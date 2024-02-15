BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 486,478 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,990,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,354,489.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,105.92.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,624,409.16.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 1,184,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $81,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.