BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 486,478 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,990,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,354,489.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,156,733.20.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 119,244 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $926,525.88.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 340,328 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,105.92.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 212,619 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,624,409.16.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 492,596 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.10. 1,184,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $81,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
