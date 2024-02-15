Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $560.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.95), with a volume of 317263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.54).
Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 6.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 468.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £448.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2,115.38 and a beta of 0.62.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
