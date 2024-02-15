Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 14.0 %

BPMC traded up $10.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.57. 1,628,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,213. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after buying an additional 347,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

