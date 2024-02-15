B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.63. 12,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 24,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.8152 dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

