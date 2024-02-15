BMO Capital Markets Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,725. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3248322 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

