BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $161,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after buying an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,330. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $30.77 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

