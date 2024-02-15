Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 19,440,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowlero Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,217,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 122,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 573.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 49.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,378. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 0.41. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

