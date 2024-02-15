Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 19,440,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOWL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bowlero Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,378. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39 and a beta of 0.41. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Bowlero Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.