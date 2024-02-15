Boxhill Technologies (LON:BOX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Boxhill Technologies PLC (LON:BOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Boxhill Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 510,219 shares.
Boxhill Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.05.
Boxhill Technologies Company Profile
Boxhill Technologies Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery administration and payment processing products and services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
