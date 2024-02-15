Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 793,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $64.68. 883,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

