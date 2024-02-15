Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.90

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 32952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Brady alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Brady Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after buying an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,688,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 18.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 198,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.