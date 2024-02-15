Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.03

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.03 and traded as low as $10.80. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,275 shares trading hands.

Bridgford Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of -0.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 18.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bridgford Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.

