Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 3.1 %
BHF traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. 150,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,541. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
