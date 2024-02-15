Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.03. 3,218,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,732. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $169.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

