Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 846,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

