Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $523,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

DFAI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 970,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

