Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,220,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,432. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

