Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.39. 748,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,057. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $85.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

