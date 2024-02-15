Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,890,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 13,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

