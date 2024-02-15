Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $31.86. 512,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.59 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,092.94%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

