Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

Brookfield Reinsurance Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNRE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Brookfield Reinsurance has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $422.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield Reinsurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 30.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 467,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Further Reading

